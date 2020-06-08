Press Release

Bhutan observed the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Day on 6th June 2020 by offering a thousand butter lamps at the Changangkha Lhakang, Thimphu.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji graced the event as chief guest. In order to ensure appropriate social distancing and in keeping with the current situation to avoid large gatherings, few senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of India to Bhutan attended the event.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand are the seven Member States of BIMSTEC.