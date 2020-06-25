Press Release

Signing of the Exchange of Notes for the Economic and Social Development Programme (Provision of Medical Equipment) under Japan’s Grant Aid

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Satoshi Suzuki signed the Exchange of Notes for the Economic and Social Development Programme (Provision of Medical Equipment) under Japan’s Grant Aid on 23rd June 2020 in New Delhi.

Under this programme, the Government of Japan will provide a grant of 300 million Japanese yen to procure medical equipment to strengthen public health and medical system. This grant will help the Ministry of Health achieve its goal of universal access to quality and equitable health services. Medical equipment purchased through this grant will strengthen the capacity of Bhutan’s health services, especially at this time when the public health system is overstretched due to the Covid-19 situation. Proposed medical equipment under this grant includes portable ultrasound machine, portable X-ray machine, and ambulance.

The Royal Government of Bhutan deeply appreciates this assistance and the recent support received from the Government of Japan to deal with the threat from Covid-19. The Government of Japan has been generously supporting Bhutan in many different areas, such as agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances, and medical equipment and farm machinery.

Ambassador V. Namgyel conveyed the deep appreciation of the Royal Government and people of Bhutan to the Government and people of Japan for their steadfast and generous support to Bhutan’s socio-economic development for many years, and for their assurances of continued support in the years ahead.

Royal Bhutanese Embassy

New Delhi

23 June 2020