Press Release

Mrs. Eunkyoung Koh, Program Coordinator, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Bhutan World Friends Program Office in Thimphu, handed over 350 numbers of Oxygen D-Type Cylinders equivalent to USD 50,000 (Nu. 3.73 million) to the Ministry of Health, today at Phuentsholing. The package was received by Dr. Pandup Tshering, Director General, Department of Medical Services, Ministry of Health, on behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The KOICA Bhutan World Friends Program Office in Thimphu has extended its generous support to Bhutan to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Bhutan. This timely assistance has greatly contributed to the Royal Government’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. It is a testimony of the friendship and goodwill of the Republic of Korea for Bhutan.

On behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Dr. Pandup Tshering conveyed deepest gratitude of the Royal Government of Bhutan to the KOICA Bhutan World Friend Program Office and to the Republic of Korea for this generous support to Bhutan.