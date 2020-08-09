NOTIFICATION ON A RELIEF FLIGHT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to announce that a relief flight is being arranged to and from Singapore on 22 August 2020 that will be operated by Drukair. Therefore, Bhutanese who are abroad and wishing to return to the country are requested to contact your nearest Embassies and Missions and register with them for the flight. While the Ministry still advises Bhutanese in the country to refrain from travelling abroad given the pandemic, few who need to travel due to unavoidable circumstances may complete formalities and register with the Ministry. All travels will be subject to receiving transit clearance from the government of Singapore. For further queries kindly contact the following officials:

1. Jigme Norbu, Sr. Desk Officer, Department of Bilateral Affairs – 17706836

2. Jigdrel Y. Tshering, Sr. Desk Officer, Public Diplomacy Division – 17624259

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS 5 August 2020