e-Arrival Card and Quarantine Information (Republic of Korea)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to inform all Bhutanese travelers intending to visit the Republic of Korea (RoK) of the recent advisory received from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka.

As per information, all travelers, including Bhutanese nationals, are required to submit the following documents within the specified timelines prior to their entry into the RoK:

e-Arrival Card Form – must be submitted at least three (3) days before the date of entry. Quarantine Information – must be submitted at least seven (7) days before the date of entry.

Travelers are advised to adhere strictly to these requirements to avoid any inconvenience upon arrival in the Republic of Korea. For further details, please refer to the official notifications at the following links:

All prospective travelers are requested to take note of these requirements and make the necessary arrangements well in advance.