Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The new Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations Office and other specialised UN Agencies in Geneva, presented his credentials to the Director General of the UN office at Geneva

August 12, 2020

H.E. Mr. Tenzin R. Wangchuk, the new Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations Office and other specialised UN Agencies in Geneva, presented his credentials to Ms. Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva on 11th August 2020.

Check Also

Press Release

Clarifications on the recent news articles published in India alleging that Bhutan has stopped the ...

© Copyright 2016,Ministry of Foreign Affairs.