The new Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations Office and other specialised UN Agencies in Geneva, presented his credentials to the Director General of the UN office at Geneva
August 12, 2020
H.E. Mr. Tenzin R. Wangchuk, the new Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations Office and other specialised UN Agencies in Geneva, presented his credentials to Ms. Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva on 11th August 2020.