Press Release

His Majesty The King offered prayers and a thousand butterlamps for His Excellency Pranab Mukherjee at Simtokha Dzong on 1 September 2020. The former President of India passed away on 31 August 2020. The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Health Minister, Foreign Secretary, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan and the members of Embassy of India.

The former President served as the President, Minister of External Affairs, Minister of Finance, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Defence in the Government of India.

The former President visited Bhutan many times and was a very good friend of Bhutan. The people of Bhutan mourn his passing and offer their prayers and condolences to His Excellency’s family and the people of India.

Wednesday, 2 September 2020