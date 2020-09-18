Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ first annual publication titled “Chidrel Tawaa” is electronically launched today by the Hon’ble Foreign Minister. Through this publication, the Ministry aspires to disseminate information and promote greater understanding of Bhutan abroad.

As the first issue, the Editorial Team has provided considerable space for reflections and accounts of important developments by friends in Bhutan and Bhutan’s well-wishers abroad. It is hoped that future issues will delve more deeply into substantive foreign policy and related issues.

Download Chidrel Tawa Here

Monday, 14 September 2020