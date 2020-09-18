Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Press Release

September 14, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ first annual publication titled “Chidrel Tawaa” is electronically launched today by the Hon’ble Foreign Minister. Through this publication, the Ministry aspires to disseminate information and promote greater understanding of Bhutan abroad.

As the first issue, the Editorial Team has provided considerable space for reflections and accounts of important developments by friends in Bhutan and Bhutan’s well-wishers abroad. It is hoped that future issues will delve more deeply into substantive foreign policy and related issues.

Download Chidrel Tawa Here

Monday, 14 September 2020

Check Also

Notification for Bhutanese students in Canada or those who intends to study in Canada

Please click on the notification given below for more details: Notification for Current and Future ...

© Copyright 2016,Ministry of Foreign Affairs.