Press Release

The 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly will commence from 21 September 2020 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

With the travel restrictions and restrictions placed on holding large in-person meetings due to COVID-19 pandemic, participation at the General Assembly this year will mostly be virtual. Heads of State/Government will virtually address the high-level General Debate which will take place from 22-29 September 2020.

Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering will be addressing the General Debate on 25 September 2020 on the theme “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action”.

The United Nations will mark its 75th anniversary with a one-day high-level meeting on 21 September 2020 during which Lyonchhen will be addressing the event through a pre-recorded video statement. Lyonchhen will also be addressing the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity on 30 September 2020.

On 24th September 2020 at the invitation of the UN Secretary General, Lyonchhen will participate in a virtual High level Roundtable on Climate Action.

Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji will also be participating in important high-level events taking place during the 75th UNGA. He will be participating at the Annual Ministerial Meeting of Least Developed Countries (LDC), the Annual Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), and the high-level meeting of the 25th Anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women through pre-recorded video statements. The Foreign Minister will also be attending the virtual Informal Meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers on 24 September 2020.

All events of the 75th UNGA can be viewed live on UN web TV through the following link: http://webtv.un.org/meetings-events/general-assembly/

Established in 1945 under the Charter of the United Nations, the General Assembly occupies a central position as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations. Comprising all 193 Members of the United Nations, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter. It also plays a significant role in the process of standard-setting and the codification of international law.

21 September 2020