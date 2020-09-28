PRESS RELEASE

Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering addressed the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via a pre-recorded video message on 25th September 2020. This year’s General Debate is held under the theme “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action”.

Lyonchhen said that the world is witnessing an unprecedented public health emergency with heavy bearings on lives and livelihoods. In Bhutan, as always, under the wise leadership of His Majesty The King, our efforts have been successful in preventing the widespread infection in the community, and we have not lost a single life to the disease so far.

Stressing on the importance of vaccine multilateralism and global message of no one being safe until all are safe, Lyonchhen urged the international community to help the developing world to have access to vaccines when it becomes available.

Lyonchhen shared that Bhutan was on track to becoming an early achiever of SDGs, but with COVID-19 we are likely to fall short of the targets. In addition, Lyonchhen said that the pandemic has derailed Bhutan from the LDC graduation track and sought the support of the UN system to help regain the grip for a smooth transition from the LDC category by 2023.

Lyonchhen stated that when the UN marks its centenary milestone in 2045, we must have achieved 100 percent literacy rate, which empowers everyone with relevant skills and knowledge for a meaningful life. We must also achieve 100 percent digital competency and our life expectancy should touch three digits.

The Heads of State and Government and other senior national representatives present their views on pressing world issues during the General Debate. The 75th UNGA’s General Debate started from 22 September and will continue until 29 September 2020.

All events of the 75th UNGA can be viewed live on UN web TV through the following link: http://webtv.un.org/meetings-events/general-assembly/.

