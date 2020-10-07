Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
ANNOUNCEMENT

October 7, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the Ministry is arranging a special Drukair flight to Kuwait and Dubai, on 15th October 2020, to facilitate the return of Bhutanese to their workplaces in these two countries.
 

DATE FLIGHT NO. SECTOR DEP ARR EQP
15 OCT 2020 KB 812 PBH-DXB 0800 1230 A320
DXB-KWI 1330 1415
16 OCT 2020 KB 813 KWI-DXB 0500 0745 A320
DXB-PBH 0845 1530

 

Interested people are requested to contact the nearest Embassy/Mission or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on or before Sunday, 10 October 2020, (05:00PM BST) with the following details:

  1. Name
  2. Date of Birth
  3. Passport No.
  4. Passport Expiry date
  5. Country of Residence
  6. Flight details from your current location to Dubai

For any issue related to ticketing, please contact the Drukair office.

For additional information related to the flight, please contact Ms. Namgay Choden, South Asia and Middle East Division at nchoden@mfa.gov.bt or 77302333

Please note that all seats for outbound travel on 15th October is booked. The Ministry is only taking in registration for the return flight on 16th October 2020.

