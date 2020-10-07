ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the Ministry is arranging a special Drukair flight to Kuwait and Dubai, on 15th October 2020, to facilitate the return of Bhutanese to their workplaces in these two countries.



DATE FLIGHT NO. SECTOR DEP ARR EQP 15 OCT 2020 KB 812 PBH-DXB 0800 1230 A320 DXB-KWI 1330 1415 16 OCT 2020 KB 813 KWI-DXB 0500 0745 A320 DXB-PBH 0845 1530

Interested people are requested to contact the nearest Embassy/Mission or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on or before Sunday, 10 October 2020, (05:00PM BST) with the following details:

Name Date of Birth Passport No. Passport Expiry date Country of Residence Flight details from your current location to Dubai

For any issue related to ticketing, please contact the Drukair office.

For additional information related to the flight, please contact Ms. Namgay Choden, South Asia and Middle East Division at nchoden@mfa.gov.bt or 77302333

Please note that all seats for outbound travel on 15th October is booked. The Ministry is only taking in registration for the return flight on 16th October 2020.