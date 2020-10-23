Visit of His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck to Kuwait

His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck will be making a three-day official visit to the State of Kuwait as the Special Envoy of His Majesty The King, from 18-20 October 2020, to offer condolences to the people of Kuwait on the demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Late Amir of the State of Kuwait. HRH Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck will also offer felicitations to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, and to His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, on the assumption of their High Offices.

HRH will be accompanied by Lyonpo Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs and other senior officials of the Royal Government.

During the visit, His Royal Highness and the delegation will be granted audiences by the Amir and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. The delegation will also meet with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Late Amir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on 29th September 2020, at the age of 91. Subsequently, the Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was sworn in as the Amir of Kuwait, on 30th September 2020. In addition, following the endorsement by the National Assembly of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard, was sworn in as the Crown Prince of Kuwait on 7th October 2020.

Diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Bhutan was established on 23 May 1983. The two countries enjoy warm and cordial relations based on mutual trust, respect and goodwill.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

16 October 2020