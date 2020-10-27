PRESS RELEASE

Bhutan observed the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations on 24 October 2020 with prayers and the lighting of a thousand butter lamps at Tara Lha-den Zhingkham temple, Pangrizampa. UN Day marks the day on which the UN Charter entered into force in 1945.

The Hon’ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan, Tshogpoen Wangchuk Namgyel, the Chief Guest of the UN Day celebrations led the ceremony. The Chief Guest highlighted that while the world today and its realities are remarkably different from what it was 75 years ago, the United Nations remains ever more relevant with the emerging challenges posed by deepening poverty, extremism, migration, climate

change and the emergence of pandemics such as COVID – 19. He emphasized on the need for a United Nations that is responsive to the changing needs and one which is fit for the purpose.

The event was attended by members of the Cabinet, senior Government officials, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and UN Representatives based in Thimphu. The 75th Anniversary celebrations was an occasion for Bhutan to laud the achievements for the last seven and a half decades, and to reaffirm its support to the organization.

To mark the special occasion, a message from the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering was issued. The message highlighted the significance of the 75th anniversary celebrations, and recognized the contributions of the UN and its specialised agencies. Hon’ble Lyonchhen extended his deep appreciation to the UN and its specialized agencies for their support, cooperation and goodwill.

The Chief Guest presented a gift on behalf of the Royal Government to the United Nations as a token of appreciation for their continued cooperation in the socio-economic development of Bhutan.