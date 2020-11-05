The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) Lecture Series

India, the Neighborhood and Beyond, by Her Excellency Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan

As part of the Lecture Series of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), H.E. Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, gave a talk on the subject, ‘India, the Neighborhood and Beyond’ on 3 November 2020.

The MFA Lecture Series was initiated in 2019, to serve as a platform for young Foreign Service Officers to interact and learn from distinguished speakers. This is also intended to serve as a platform for the MFA to increase engagement with other agencies and actors in Bhutan to enhance better communication, coordination and cooperation. Although, the Lecture Series is an in-house activity, given the importance of the topic, Honorable Members of the Parliament and RGoB officials from other relevant agencies were also invited.

The Ministry would like to convey our gratitude and appreciation to H.E. Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj for graciously accepting our invitation to talk on an important subject. Needless to say, this session has proved to be immensely useful and informative for all the participants.

The Ministry would like to thank the Honorable Members of the Parliament and officials from the other agencies for taking part in this event, and to the Centre for Bhutan & GNH Studies for allowing us to use their excellent facility.

The Ministry plans to conduct one such Lecture Series every month featuring prominent speakers.