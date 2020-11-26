Press Release

Dr. Rinchen Chophel was elected as a member of the United Nations’ Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) for the term 2021-2025 at the election held during the 18th Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of the Child at UN Headquarters in New York on 24th November 2020. Independent experts nominated by the Governments of Bulgaria, Japan, Belgium, Uruguay, Ethiopia, Georgia, South Africa, and Chad were also elected to serve on the Committee.

The CRC is a body of 18 Independent experts that monitors implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its two Optional Protocols to the Convention, on the involvement of children in armed conflict; and on sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography.

The Royal Government Bhutan had nominated Dr. Rinchen Chophel to contest the CRC election given his outstanding commitment and distinguished service in promoting and protecting the rights of the children(besides women and gender), spanning close to 30 years, both in Bhutan and SAARC region.

Dr. Rinchen Chophel is currently serving as the Director General of the South Asia Initiative to End Violence Against Children (SAIEVAC) Regional Secretariat based in Kathmandu, Nepal. He has also served as the Executive Director of the National Commission for Women and Children(NCWC), Royal Government of Bhutan.

As a State Party to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Royal Government has always attached highest priority to the interests and well being of children. Bhutan is committed to fostering a safer environment for children to thrive and fulfill their dreams, and to protect them from neglect, abuse, and ill-health.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thimphu

25 November 2020