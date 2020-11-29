Press Release

Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk presented his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation at the Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland on 24th November 2020 accrediting him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bhutan to Switzerland.

After the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk was granted an audience by Her Excellency Simonetta Sommarugae, during which he conveyed the warm greetings of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen to Her Excellency Simonnetta Sommaruga and the friendly people of Switzerland. He also conveyed the Royal Government’s desire to further strengthen friendship and cooperation with Switzerland in areas such as trade and investment and vocational education.

Switzerland is one of Bhutan’s oldest development partners. Diplomatic relations between the two countries was established in 1985.