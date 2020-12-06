Press Release

The event to mark the 50th Anniversary of the recognition of Bangladesh by Bhutan & the signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement between Bhutan and Bangladesh

H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and H.E. Dr. Lotay Tshering, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, will virtually grace the launch of the event to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bhutan’s recognition of Bangladesh and the friendship between the two countries, on 6th December 2020. Bhutan was the first country to recognize the independence of Bangladesh on 6 December 1971. Since then, the bilateral relations between Bhutan and Bangladesh have grown and is today anchored on goodwill, friendship, understanding and cooperation.

During the event, the two countries will be virtually signing a Preferential Trade Agreement in the presence of the two Prime Ministers. The two countries will also be organising a series of events throughout the coming year to commemorate the special occasion.

With the signing of the PTA, Bhutan will enjoy duty free export of 16 products in addition to the already existing 18 products to Bangladesh. Likewise, 10 more products from Bangladesh will enjoy duty free export to Bhutan, in addition to the already 90 existing products. Currently, Bangladesh-Bhutan trade operates under the Bilateral Trade Agreement signed in 1980.

The virtual launch of the 50th anniversary celebrations and the signing of the PTA will be also attended by H.E. Dr. A.K Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, H.E. Mr. Tipu Munshi, Minister for Commerce of Bangladesh, other ministers as well as senior officials including the Foreign and Commerce Secretaries of Bangladesh. From the RGoB side, the event will be attended by H.E. Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lyonpo Lonath Sharma, Minister of Economic Affairs and other senior officials.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

5 December 2020