MFA Lecture Series: An Overview of the Foreign Policy of Bangladesh by H.E. Mr. A.K.M. Shahidul Karim, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bhutan

This year marks the 50th year of the independence of Bangladesh and 50 years of the recognition of Bangladesh by Bhutan. To celebrate our special bond, Bangladesh and Bhutan signed a preferential trade agreement on 6 December 2020, and the two countries will be observing yearlong celebrations to mark this special year.

To kick-start the yearlong celebrations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited H.E. Mr. A.K.M. Shahidul Karim, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bhutan, to interact with our officials at the MFA Lecture Series. H.E. talked on the subject ‘An Overview of the Foreign Policy of Bangladesh’, on 10 February 2021.

The Ministry would like to convey our gratitude and appreciation to Mr. A.K.M. Shahidul Karim for his valuable time. The session has proven to be immensely insightful and informative.

The Ministry would also like to thank the Centre for Bhutan & GNH Studies for allowing us to use their excellent facility.