ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that a relief flight is being arranged to and from Singapore for Bhutanese on the following dates:

DATE FLIGHT NO SECTOR DEP ARR EQP 6 March 2021 B3 780 PBH-SIN 0900 hrs 1520 hrs A319 7 March 2021 B3 781 SIN-PBH 0800 hrs 1020 hrs

Interested Bhutanese who wish to take this flight are advised to register with the nearest Embassy/Mission on or before Thursday, 18 February 2021 (23:59 Hours BST) with the following details:

Name Date of Birth Passport No. Passport Expiry date Country of Residence Tentative Flight itinerary from your location to Singapore Total transit hours in Singapore (Transit layover Time in Singapore for all passengers should not be more than 24 hrs) Contact details (Mobile Number/Email address)

Travel to Singapore from your respective locations is subject to transit clearance from the Singapore authorities. Travellers may therefore make reservations on available international flights and purchase the tickets after transit approval is received.

Kindly note the following:

Seats on the Paro-Singapore-Paro flight will be allotted for registered passengers only. Information relating to purchase of tickets for Bhutan Airlines (SIN-PBH sector) will be shared once the passenger list has been finalised. Registered passengers must confirm their travel and purchase flight tickets from Bhutan Airlines 48 hours before the flight date. Any cancellation within 48 hours of the flight date will not be entertained and shall be asked to bear the full ticket cost. All passengers are requested to limit your luggage to the maximum weight permissible which is 30 Kgs for Check-in baggage and 7 Kgs for Carry-on baggage.

Outbound passengers are required to sign the Undertaking letter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The procedures can be accessed at https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?page_id=8271.

For additional information and registration of outbound passengers, please contact the following officials: