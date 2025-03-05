AMBASSADOR OF THE KINGDOM OF BHUTAN TO CANADA PRESENTS CREDENTIALS

1. Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji, presented his Credentials to Her Excellency The Right Honourable Mary J. May Simon, Governor-General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, at Rideau Hall, Ottawa, on Tuesday, 3 March 2025 accrediting him as the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan to Canada.

2. Following the credentials ceremony, Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji called on the Right Honourable Governor-General at Rideau Hall. During the meeting, Ambassador Dorji conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and the Royal Government and people of Bhutan. Highlighting the close relations between Bhutan and Canada, Ambassador Dorji thanked the government and people of Canada for the support and cooperation extended to Bhutan and expressed his commitment to work towards further strengthening relations between Bhutan and Canada.

3. While in Ottawa, Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji is also meeting with senior officials of the Global Affairs Canada and other relevant agencies of Canadian government to discuss matters of mutual interest and to explore ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

4. Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji will also be meeting with the Bhutanese community in Toronto

and Vancouver during his visit to Canada.

5. Ambassador Pema Lektup Dorji is the fifth Ambassador of Bhutan to Canada. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Canada were established in 2003.