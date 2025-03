Mr. Pio Smith, Asia-Pacific Regional Director for UNFPA called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today. Hon’ble Foreign Minister acknowledged UNFPA’s longstanding support to Bhutan since the 1970s, in areas of healthcare, gender equality and gender-based violence, among others. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to strengthen partnership towards achieving the common goals. Mr. Smith is on his first visit to Bhutan since assuming the role of UNFPA Regional Director in October 2023.