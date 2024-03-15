Bhutan deposits the Instruments of Ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) to the United Nations

On behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Mr Phuntsho Norbu, Chargé d’affaires, a.i., Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations in New York during the deposit ceremony on 13 March 2024 handed over the original Instrument of Ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) to Mr David Nanopoulos, Chief of the Treaty Section, Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations.

With Bhutan’s ratification of the CRPD, 191 Member States of the United Nations are now State Party to the Convention. Bhutan first became a signatory to the CRPD on 21 September 2010.

The 10th Session of the 3rd National Assembly and the 32nd Session of the 4th National Council of Bhutan ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2023.

The CRPD is an international human rights treaty that promotes, protects, and ensures the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all disabled persons. It was adopted on 13 December 2006 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and came into force on 3 May 2008.