Signing Ceremony for GGP Project

Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan V. Namgyel and Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan Hiroshi Suzuki signed the Grant Contract for the Project for “The Project for the Transportation Facilitation for Eliminating Violence against Children in Remote Areas in Bhutan” in New Delhi.

Under the project, the Government of Japan will provide US$40,000 to Nazhoen Lamten to procure a utility vehicle. Nazhoen Lamten is a local Civil Society Organization working towards improving the welfare of marginalized children and youth coming in conflict with the law. The utility vehicle will be used to provide services and raise awareness.

The funding is provided by the Government of Japan through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Project (GGP) scheme. Under this scheme, the Japanese Government provides financial assistance to bodies like local government and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to implement small development projects. A number of projects have been implemented in Bhutan under the GGP scheme.

Ambassador Namgyel conveyed deep appreciation for the generous support Bhutan has been receiving from the Government of Japan in many different areas, such as education, agriculture, telecommunications, rural electrification, construction of bridges, building of schools, providing farm machinery fire engines, police patrol cars, compactor trucks, ambulances and medical equipment. The Royal Government of Bhutan also deeply appreciates the support received from the Government of Japan to fight against the spread of Covid-19 and to promote economic revival in Bhutan.

Like all the other projects supported by the Government of Japan till date, the GGP project will further strengthen the excellent bonds of friendship, understanding, and cooperation that exist between Bhutan and Japan.