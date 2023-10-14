Bhutan’s Peacekeeping Contingent Awarded with UN Peace Medal

Bhutan’s peacekeeping military contingent (BHU LQRF) at MINUSCA, Central African Republic was awarded the UN Peace Medal by the United Nations for their unflinching service and significant role to peace and stabilization efforts in the country. The medals were awarded to 180 personnel of the contingent by the Special Representative of the Secretary General Valentine Rugwabiza at a medal parade ceremony held on October 11, 2023 at the mission.

The Chief Operations Officer of RBA Lt. Gen. Batoo Tshering said that His Majesty The King has always reminded the armed forces that Bhutan’s participation in UN peacekeeping is an expression of our appreciation to the UN and solidarity for all the assistance we have received since our membership to the UN. His Majesty has also said that our peacekeepers must represent the country well by discharging their duties professionally and with the highest standards of excellence. The award is a recognition of the commitment and service of the Royal Bhutan Army soldiers in carrying out their peacekeeping duties with discipline, integrity and professionalism. It reinforces the fact that the Royal Bhutan Army is equal to the task wherever they may find themselves. In keeping with the Royal Vision of His Majesty The King our success in peacekeeping has endeared Bhutan to the international community as a reliable partner. The COO congratulated and commended the Contingent Commander Col. Tashi Tenzin, and all the officers and other ranks of the contingent for carrying out their task diligently, and for

making the country proud.

At the request of the UN, Bhutan deployed it first ever peacekeeping military contingent, a Light Quick Reaction Force (LQRF) to MINUSCA in October 2022. The contingent will complete its yearlong mission by November 2023 and be replaced by a second contingent from the Royal Bhutan Army.

Besides operational activities the BHU LQRF has also carried out numerous green initiatives with a view to reduce carbon footprints in the mission area, for which the contingent was presented with the “Special Recognition for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Force” award. Additionally the BHU LQRF as part of its community engagement has provided free medical services to the locals and supported local schools through contribution of constructions materials, stationary and sports items.

Bhutan’s first deployment to MINUSCA in the Central African Republic was in 2016 where two staff officers were deployed as the mission was being established.

Bhutan began participating in UN peacekeeping in 2014 and so far 270 Bhutanese men and women from the Royal Bhutan Army and Royal Bhutan Police have successfully rendered their service as UN peacekeepers.