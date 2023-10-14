Press Release

Bhutan presented its 10th periodic report to the Committee on the Convention on Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on 10 October 2023 at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Cabinet Secretary Kesang Deki. The Delegation consisted of representatives from the Secretariat of the National Commission for Women and Children, the Judiciary, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Royal University of Bhutan, The PEMA Secretariat, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

In her opening statement, the Cabinet Secretary highlighted the progress as well as the challenges faced by Bhutan in implementing the Convention and reiterated the continued commitment of the Royal Government to take policy and programmatic interventions to further empower women in Bhutan. The CEDAW Committee commended Bhutan for the progress made in advancing women’s rights since the last review and urged the Government to take further steps to address areas where gaps exist.

The consideration of Bhutan’s report by the committee was held in a very frank and constructive environment. During this 86th session, the Committee is considering the reports of eight other countries.

Bhutan ratified the CEDAW in August 1981. It presented its combined 8th and 9th combined periodic report to the Committee in October 2016. As a State Party to the Convention, Bhutan

has to submit periodic reports to the Committee every four years. The CEDAW Committee is an independent treaty body to monitor implementation of the Convention by State Parties.