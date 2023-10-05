Press Release

The Royal Government of Bhutan organised prayer ceremonies for the safety and protection of our close neighbours and friends in the Indian States of Sikkim and West Bengal which have been severely affected by flash floods. The prayers were held at the Tashichhodzong, Simtokha and Changangkha in Thimphu, as well as in the Dzongkhags of Chukha, Haa and Samtse, and the Dungkhags of Phuentsholing, Sombaykha and Tashichhoeling which are neighbouring Sikkim and West Bengal.

The prayer ceremonies were led by the Honourable Foreign Minister in Thimphu and the respective Dzongdas and Dungpas.