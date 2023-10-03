Press Release

At the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Professor Robert Klitgaard conducted a session with officials of the Ministry on ChatGPT and its applications on 2 October 2023 at the Ministry in a mixed mode session. Officials from Bhutan’s Embassies, Missions and Consulates abroad also attended the session.

Professor Klitgaard teaches at Claremont Graduate University and is a faculty member at Royal Institute of Governance and Strategic Studies. Formerly the Dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School, the world’s leading PhD program in policy analysis, and a professor at Harvard and Yale, he consults around the world on government reform and economic strategy. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s Expert Panel on Artificial Intelligence.