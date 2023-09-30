Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) would like to congratulate Ms. Ugen Chozom on receiving Dhar from His Majesty The King as the Zhung Drongyer (Chief of Protocol). Prior to her appointment, Ms. Chozom served as the Offtg. Chief of Protocol in the Ministry since February 2023 after completing her term as the Deputy Chief of Mission at RBE, Delhi. She also served in different capacities in the Ministry as well as at RBE, Dhaka, Delhi, Bangkok and Brussels.