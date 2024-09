On the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Hon’ble Lyonpo DN Dhungyel met with H.E. Mr. Gordon Grlić Radman, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia and H.E. Mr. Marko Durić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia in two separate bilateral meetings on 23 September 2024. Discussions were held on the areas of mutual interest including the promotion of tourism, foreign direct investments and people to people ties.