High-Level Meeting on “Sustainable and Targeted Poverty Solutions at the 79th United Nations General Assembly held on 24th September 2024, New York

High-Level Meeting on “Sustainable and Targeted Poverty Solutions: Using the Multidimensional Poverty Index” co-hosted by Somalia and Multidimensional Poverty Peer Network (MPPN) at the 79th United Nations General Assembly held on 24th September 2024, New York

Hon’ble Foreign Minister H.E. Lyonpo DN Dhungyel delivered a statement during the High-Level Meeting on Multidimensional Poverty on 24 September 2024. Lyonpo highlighted Bhutan’s pioneering efforts as the first country to fully implement the Alkire-Foster method and as the second to adopt the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI). Lyonpo reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to collaborate with global partners to advance multidimensional poverty measures and sustainable poverty reduction strategies. The statement of Hon’ble Lyonpo may be accessed on https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k16/k16vqn8q8t