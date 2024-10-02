Hon’ble Foreign Minister meets with Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal and Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific, European External Action Service

On the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Hon’ble Lyonpo DN Dhungyel met with H.E. Mr. Pailo Rangel, Minister of State and Foreign Affairs of Portugal and Ms. Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific, European External Action Service in two separate bilateral meetings on 25th September 2024. Discussions were held on the topics of mutual interest.
