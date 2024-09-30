Annual Ministerial Meeting of L.6

On 26th September 2024, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Hon’ble Foreign Minister attended the annual Ministerial Meeting of the L.69 Group of countries held on the sidelines of the High Level Week of the 79th United Nations General Assembly. The ministers of the African Committee of 10 (C-10) were also invited to the meeting. Lyonpo in his statement reiterated Bhutan’s support for concrete and comprehensive Security Council reform that includes expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership categories and improving the Council’s working methods.

The L.69 Group is a diverse pro-reform group of developing countries in favour of justice, sovereignty and equity in the reform of the Security Council, both in process and in outcome.