Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Hon’ble Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, attended the 23rd Annual Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) under the theme “Building Momentum Towards Gaborone: Partnering for a Decade of Action and Transformation in LLDCs”, held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly on 26 September 2024.

Lyonpo expressed deep appreciation for the support of transit countries, development partners, and the UN System in addressing the unique challenges faced by LLDCs. He emphasized that this collaboration is vital for overcoming constraints and achieving sustainable development.

As the Vienna Programme of Action (VPoA) draws to a close, and with the LLDC3 Conference in Gaborone, Botswana approaching this December, Lyonpo underscored that the adoption of the new 10-year Programme of Action will be a pivotal moment in accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in LLDCs.