BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting held on the sidelines of 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York on 27 September 2024

Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Hon’ble Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, attended the BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting held on the sidelines of 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York on 27 September 2024. The Meeting took stock of the close cooperation in climate change, security, trade and investment, energy, physical, maritime and digital connectivity across the region. Lyonpo in his statement reiterated Bhutan’s strong commitment to work closely with all Member States to realise the full potential of BIMSTEC.