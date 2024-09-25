Summit of the Future – Interactive Dialogue 3 on the theme: “Towards a Common Digital Future: Strengthening Inclusive Innovation and Cooperation to Bridge the Digital Divide”

Hon’ble Foreign Minister H.E. Lyonpo DN Dhungyel delivered a statement at the Summit of the Future – Interactive Dialogue 3 on the theme: “Towards a Common Digital Future: Strengthening Inclusive Innovation and Cooperation to Bridge the Digital Divide” in New York on 23 September 2024. The Summit of the Future is an action oriented plan for the future to unite the world to fix problems such as climate change, artificial intelligence, war and poverty among others.

During the statement, Lyonpo shared about the adoption of National Digital Identity and the establishment of a legal framework for Self Sovereign Identity in Bhutan. Lyonpo emphasized on partnership, inclusivity and digital security as three key areas where action is crucial to promote inclusive global digital process. The statement of Hon’ble Lyonpo may be accessed on https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1g/k1gt24hpan