Lyonchhen arrives in New York for the 79th United Nations General Assembly

Hon’ble Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in New York on 20 September to attend the High-level week of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Hon’ble Lyonchhen is leading the RGoB delegation composed of the Foreign Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Finance Secretary, senior officials and officials of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations in New York.

During the visit, Hon’ble Lyonchhen will address the General Assembly, the Summit of the Future and participate in high-level intergovernmental meetings to underline issues of priority for the RGoB. Hon’ble Lyonchhen and the delegation will also engage in separate meetings with important bilateral and multilateral partners.

On 21 September 2024, Hon’ble Lyonchhen is scheduled to meet with the Bhutanese community in New York.

The UNGA High-level Week, held annually brings together Heads of State and Governments and serves as a pivotal platform for the leaders to highlight their multilateral priorities, forge partnerships and reaffirm commitment to the UN and multilateralism. The proceedings of the 79th UNGA may be accessed live on https://webtv.un.org/en.