

The Civil Service Award 2022 for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was held on 12 December 2022. The Civil Service Award has been institutionalized by the Royal Civil Service Commission as an annual event as per the Royal Command of His Majesty The King, to acknowledge the contribution made by the Civil Service in the service of the Tsa-Wa-Sum.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary graced the event. A total of 20 employees received the medals. There were 2 recipients of LifeTime Service Award, 1 recipient of Gold Medal, 4 recipients of Silver Medal and 13 recipients of Bronze Medal. The Hon’ble Foreign Minister wished the recipients a very hearty congratulations for the much deserved award and also reminded the recipients that in addition to acknowledging the contribution made, it is also a reminder to continue their work with utmost dedication.