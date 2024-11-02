Japan Week in Bhutan 2024

The Opening Ceremony for this year’s Japan Week will be held on Saturday, 2 November 2024, at the Clock Tower Square in Thimphu.

Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, will grace the Opening Ceremony as the Chief Guest. Mr. Takashi Ariyoshi, Chargé d’Affaires a.i., Embassy of Japan in New Delhi, officials from the Embassy of Japan, the Japan Foundation in New Delhi and JICA Bhutan Office in Thimphu will attend the Opening Ceremony along with senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The Opening Ceremony will feature cultural performances, demonstrations, awards and highlights of Bhutan-Japan cooperation.

This year’s Japan Week will be celebrated from 1 to 3 November 2024. The celebration will include a Japanese language speech contest, festive booths and a screening of anime films in Thimphu.

The Embassy of Japan in New Delhi has been organising the Japan Week in Bhutan annually since its launch in 2006 as part of the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan.