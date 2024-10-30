Establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

H.E. Mr. Pema Lektup Dorji, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bhutan to the United Nations, and H.E. Mr. Matete Paul Nena, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the United Nations signed the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations on 29 October 2024, at the Permanent Mission of Bhutan in New York.

At the signing ceremony, the two Ambassadors expressed happiness on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two Ambassadors also emphasised the need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries both at the bilateral and multilateral level.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Lesotho, Bhutan now has diplomatic relations with 56 countries and the European Union.