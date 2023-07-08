Joint Press Release

Official Visit of H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary to Bhutan

H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary made an official visit to Gelephu, Bhutan from 7-8 July 2023.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra received an audience with His Majesty The King. He called on Prime Minister Dr. Lotay Tshering and met with Foreign Secretary Pema Choden.

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss a wide range of matters relating to trade, economic and cross-border connectivity between the two countries.

The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India, and it will further strengthen the already existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.