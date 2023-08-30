Joint Press Release of the 13th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the Bhutan-China Boundary Issues

The 13th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the Bhutan-China Boundary Issues was held in Beijing, China from August 21st to 24th, 2023. The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, Secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan and H.E. Mr. Hong Liang, Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

Building on the consensus reached at the 12th Expert Group Meeting, the two sides had candid, friendly and constructive discussions on continuously implementing the MoU on the Three-Step Road Map for Expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary Negotiations. Both sides agreed to expedite and take simultaneous steps to implement the Three-Step Road Map. One of the important outcomes of the 13th EGM is the establishment of the Joint Technical Team on the Delimitation of Bhutan-China Boundary which held its first meeting on the sidelines of the 13th EGM.

The two sides also agreed upon keeping the positive momentum of frequent Expert Group Meetings, holding the 14th Expert Group Meeting on the Bhutan-China Boundary Issues as soon as possible and maintaining communication on holding the 25th Round of Bhutan-China Boundary Talk. The Meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and China.