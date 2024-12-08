Joint Statement on the Official Visit of His Majesty The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to India (05-06 December, 2024)

1. The King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and The Queen of Bhutan, Her Majesty Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, are on an official visit to India from 05-06 December 2024. Their Majesties are accompanied by the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, His Excellency Mr. Gem Tshering, and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

2. During the visit, His Majesty The King of Bhutan and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held discussions covering the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and senior officials called on His Majesty The King of Bhutan.

3. India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, characterized by mutual understanding, trust and exceptional cooperation at all levels. The bilateral discussions were held in a spirit of profound friendship, and reflected the strong historical ties, goodwill and understanding that exist between the two countries.

4. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering diverse sectors of cooperation. They positively assessed the expanding partnership between the two countries, including in areas of trade and economic connectivity, infrastructure, energy, skill development, education, health, cultural heritage, capacity building, sports, youth exchanges, digital economy, e-mobility, space technology, environment conservation, and people-to-people contacts.

5. His Majesty The King and the Prime Minister of India expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen these exemplary relations. His Majesty The King conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support that the Government of India provides for Bhutan’s socio-economic development.

6. Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s abiding commitment to its enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and reiterated continued and full support to the socio-economic development in Bhutan based on the priorities of the Royal Government and as per the vision of His Majesty.

7. The Bhutanese side thanked GoI for stepping up the development support for Bhutan under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and India’s support for RGoB’s Economic Stimulus Programme.

8. His Majesty shared with the Prime Minister the progress in implementation of his vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region, and how India and Bhutan can work together on the project for the betterment of the two peoples and the region. Prime Minister reassured His Majesty of India’s continued support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, which will bring prosperity and well-being in Bhutan and also the border areas, and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between the two countries.

9. Clean energy cooperation is an important pillar of the India-Bhutan bilateral partnership. Reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation as elaborated in the Joint Vision Statement on India-Bhutan Energy Partnership released during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bhutan in March 2024, the leaders reviewed recent progress in strategic partnerships in the energy sector, including non-hydro renewable energy between Indian and Bhutanese entities through access to Indian financing and energy markets.

10. They expressed satisfaction that the 1020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydro power project was nearing completion, and looked forward to its commissioning in the near future. The leaders agreed on the need for early conclusion of the Punatsangchhu-I hydro power project. The two sides reiterated the importance of cooperation in the hydropower sector, and their commitment to advancing it, including through finalising modalities urgently for new projects, including reservoir hydro projects.

11. The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the opening of the Integrated Check Post at Darranga, Assam, which can boost tourism and economic activity in eastern Bhutan and the adjoining border areas of Assam.

12. They also noted with satisfaction that several initiatives agreed upon during earlier meetings, such as cross-border connectivity and infrastructure projects, are progressing steadily, including establishment of two cross border rail links and boosting digital connectivity. Both sides noted the recent decisions taken for further improving bilateral trade and commerce.

13. The leaders welcomed the progress made in the space sector, particularly in implementation of the Joint Plan of Action for cooperation and expressed satisfaction on increased collaboration in the field of education, with emphasis on STEM disciplines.

14. The visit of His Majesty The King of Bhutan has reinforced the longstanding tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. His Majesty’s visit provided an opportunity for both countries to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to advance the close bilateral partnership between India and Bhutan.