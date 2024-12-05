First Bhutan-India meeting on High Impact Community Development Project of the 13th Five Year Plan (Thimphu, 4 December 2024 )

The 1st Bhutan-India meeting on the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) between the Royal Government of Bhutan and Government of India for the 13th Five Year Plan was held on 4 December 2024 in Thimphu. The RGoB delegation was led by Ms. Pema Tshomo, Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Gol delegation was led by Mr. Niteen S. Yeola, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Thimphu.

HICDPs have short gestation periods, covering areas such as drinking water supply, irrigation, rural connectivity, agricultural infrastructure, flood protection, tourism development, township infrastructure development, waste management, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. For the 13th Five Year Plan period of Bhutan, Government of India has committed an assistance of Nu. 100 billion (INR 100,000 million) of which Nu. 10 billion (INR 10,000 million) has been earmarked for HICDPs.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed and approved 283 projects amounting to Nu. 4171.91 million as the first batch of HICDPs for the 13th FYP period. It is expected that these projects will enhance accessibility and economic opportunity for the local community and contribute to improved livelihoods, job opportunity and food security.

The meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere in keeping with the excellent bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.