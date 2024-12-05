Visit of His Majesty The King of Bhutan to India (05-06 December 2024)

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen accompanied by senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan, will be on an official visit to India from 05-06 December 2024.

During the visit, His Majesty will meet the Prime Minister of India. The External Affairs Minister, and senior officials of Government of India will call on His Majesty.

Bhutan and India enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership across diverse sectors.