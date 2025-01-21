Official Visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay to Europe

Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan will be on an official visit to Europe from 18 January to 1 February 2025.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister will participate in the World Economic Forum’s 55th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. At Davos, the Hon’ble Prime Minister will speak at various sessions over the course of five days. He will also meet government leaders and heads of industries. The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos will be the first by a Bhutanese leader.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister will also visit Belgium and Luxembourg, to meet the new European Union leadership and senior officials.