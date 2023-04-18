Presentation of Credentials by Ambassadors of Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Egypt, Spain, Slovak Republic, Mongolia, Serbia

The Ambassadors of Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Egypt, Spain, Slovak Republic, Mongolia, Serbia presented their credentials to His Majesty The King today. The Presentation of the Credentials ceremony was held in the Grand Kuenray at Tashichhodzong.
- His Excellency Mr. Hans Jacob Frydenlund is the Ambassador of Norway to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 23 December 2019. The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Kingdom of Norway established diplomatic relations in 1985.
- His Excellency Dr. Ralf Heckner is the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 11 March 2020. Bhutan and Switzerland established diplomatic relations in 1985.
- Her Excellency Ms. Katharina Wieser is the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to her appointment on 14 May 2021. Bhutan and Austria established diplomatic relations in 1985.
- His Excellency Mr. Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed is the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Bhutan. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 28 July 2021. Bhutan and Egypt established diplomatic relations in 2012.
- His Excellency Mr. Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez is the Ambassador of Spain to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 20 September 2021. Bhutan and Spain established diplomatic relations in 2011.
- His Excellency Mr. Robert Maxian is the Ambassador of Slovak Republic to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 28 December 2021. Bhutan and the Slovak Republic established diplomatic relations in 2012.
- His Excellency Mr. Ganbold Dambajav is the Ambassador of Mongolia to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 17 March 2022. Bhutan and Mongolia established diplomatic relations in 2012.
- His Excellency Mr. Sinisa Pavic is the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its agrément to his appointment on 1 April 2022. Bhutan and Serbia established diplomatic relations in 2011.