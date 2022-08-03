Press Release

Bhutan will observe a day of national mourning on 9th July 2022 in honour of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. All national flags across the country and Bhutan’s Embassies, Missions, and Consulates abroad will fly at half-mast.

Former Prime Minister Abe died in hospital on 8th July after he was shot by a gunman during a campaign speech in Nara, near Kyoto. He was 67 and Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

Bhutan and Japan enjoy close bonds of friendship, and Japan is an important development partner of Bhutan.