Press Release

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen offered prayers and butter lamps at Tashichhodzong today for the late former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Cabinet ministers, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and the Japanese community in Bhutan attended the ceremony.

Former Prime Minister Abe died in hospital on 8th July after he was shot by a gunman during a campaign speech in Nara, near Kyoto. He was 67 and Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

Bhutan also observed a day of national mourning today in honour of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. All national flags across the country and Bhutan’s Embassies, Missions, and Consulates abroad were flown at half-mast.

Bhutan and Japan enjoy close bonds of friendship, and Japan is an important development partner of Bhutan.