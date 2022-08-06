Press Release

The Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Mr. Sameer Kumar Khare, paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister Dr. Tandi Dorji on 5th August 2022 at the Gyelyong Tshogkhang.

Mr. Khare represents Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Lao PDR, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Executive Director on the ADB Board of Directors. He is on his first constituency visit to Bhutan from 4-11 August 2022.

During the call on, matters of mutual interest were discussed. Lyonpo thanked the ADB for the long standing support extended to Bhutan, and urged continued and increased assistance of ADB in the economic recovery and growth of the country post-COVID. The Executive Director briefed Lyonpo on ADB’s ongoing support and assured ADB’s full support for Bhutan’s development priorities and projects.

During his stay in Bhutan, in addition to meetings with RGoB dignitaries, the Executive Director will also visit some ADB projects sites.