Press Release

The Embassy of Japan organized a ceremony to award the “the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” from the Government of Japan to Lyonpo Dago Tshering in Thimphu earlier today. The award was handed over to Lyonpo Dago Tshering by His Excellecny Mr Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, in the presence of senior officials of the Royal Government.

The Government of Japan announced the conferral of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star upon Lyonpo Dago Tshering, former Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan, on 29 April 2021 in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the relations between Bhutan and Japan. The award could not be presented earlier because of the Covid-19 situation. This is the first award conferred on a Bhutanese national by the Government of Japan.

The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by the Emperor of Japan to individuals, both Japanese and foreign nationals, in recognition of their meritorious service and distinguished achievements.

Lyonpo Dago Tshering served as the Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan from 1999 to 2008. During his tenure, many high-level visits and cultural exchanges between the two countries took place, which contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Bhutan and Japan.